Nigeria: Invitation to Steal: APC Presidential Form Fee Higher Than President's Seven-Year Salary

In what has been criticised as deepening systemic corruption, Nigeria's ruling party APC last Wednesday fixed the cost of its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at an exorbitant N100 million, nearly two times higher than the cumulative legitimate salaries of a president for four years.

The cost of the forms is higher than the sum of seven years' salaries of a Nigerian president, checks by PREMIUM TIMES have shown. A president can serve a maximum of two terms of four years each.

Many Nigerians have queried APC: how do you ask people to apply for a job with a fee higher than the salary? Are you inviting them to steal or make illegitimate incomes to cover the gap?

The Nigerian president receives a total salary package of N1.17 million monthly. This sum is inclusive of a basic monthly salary of N292,892, a hardship allowance of N146,446 monthly, and a consistency allowance of N732,230 per month, according to the public officials' salaries regulator, RMAFC.

From basic arithmetic, the annual salary of a Nigerian president stands at N14.05 million. In seven years, the figure would jump to N98.5 million. In four years, the maximum a president can serve except if re-elected, the cumulative salaries amount to N56.2 million, nearly half of what APC is asking presidential aspirants to pay to get the country's top job.

Many Nigerians believe the imposition of such exorbitant costs will embolden corruption and become a vehicle to completely marginalise and exclude some people from the presidential race.

The cost of the forms is different from the several billions of naira aspirants will incur to campaign around the country. They fly chartered aircraft and pay high accommodation costs to lodge their guests and mobilisers.

Typically, they also pay delegates to the primaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who rode into office in 2015 on the promise to fight corruption, has kept mum about the outrageous cost of forms. He was in attendance when the APC NEC decided on the fees on Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

In 2014, Mr Buhari described the N27.5 million levy for the forms as exorbitant, saying he had to take out a bank loan to purchase his party's intent form for the presidential race.

The N100 million pegged for the 2023 presidential intent form is 300 per cent higher than what the party collected for the 2015 election.

So far, none of the 10 aspirants who have declared interest to join the 2023 presidential race under the APC has expressed disquiet about the cost.

Those who have declared interest include a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

Others are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, his counterpart in Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and others.

Nigerians including civil groups have condemned the APC for the "outrageous" prices.

The main opposition party, the PDP, said the prices are "insensitive and mind-boggling."

The party added that anybody "buying the N100m and N50m nomination forms should be investigated for fraud."

The APC has defended its decision and said Nigerians make enough money to afford it. A former chairman of the party, John Oyegun, once explained that the prices are set so high to "separate the men from the boys".

Other positions

On the other hand, the cost of governorship forms in the ruling party exceeds the six years salary of a Nigerian governor.

The APC NEC approved N50 million for the nomination and expression of interest forms.

Based on RMAFC data, a Nigerian governor takes home N7.8 million annually, consisting of a modest base salary plus several large allowances and gratuities.

At N50 million, the cost of APC governorship intent form is higher than six years of annual earnings of a governor which is N46.8 million.

Similarly, the ruling party is asking for N20 million from its members who had expressed interest in senatorial positions.

The cost of the forms is four times the pay package of a Nigerian senator.

Campaign spendings

Aside from the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms, aspirants have already begun consultation across the country wooing traditional rulers and party stakeholders.

The aspirants and their entourage usually travel with a private chauffeur. A single trip on the private jet costs between $10,000 and $17,000, according to Avante fly, a private company that rents out private jets.

The new campaign spending ceilings have been jacked up from between 150 per cent to 400 per cent.

The spending limit signed into law by President Buhari, will now allow presidential candidates to increase their cash haul from the current N1 billion to N5 billion (4per content increase), while governorship candidates will be able to rake in N1 billion from the current N200 million.

For senatorial candidates, they are poised to be able to legally raise N100 million from the previous N40 million (15per cent increase), while candidates for the House of Representatives are set to accept N70 million from the current N30 million (1per content increase). And for the State Assembly, candidates would be free to fork out N30 million from the previous N10 million (200 per cent increase).

One of Africa's largest think-tanks, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD West Africa) said increments like this may congeal "the problem of moneybag politics" and the highest bidder.

The group also noted that it may relegate citizenry with little means and dwarf inclusiveness in the political process.

Marginalised groups like women, youths, and persons with disabilities would potentially find it more difficult to run for office.

It said that its experience has shown that the expensive nature of politics in Nigeria is a major hurdle to the political advancement of women and young candidates.

"Where such high limits on campaign financing are maintained," the group said, "major political parties are highly likely to be disinclined toward nominating individuals deemed incapable of making significant contributions to their campaign or attracting heavy donations to fund the campaign."