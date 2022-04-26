Rwanda: Players Abroad - Emeran Scores for Man United as Kagere Bows Out of Confederations Cup

It was a weekend of mixed feelings for Rwandan players abroad with Noam Emeran salvaging a point for Manchester United whereas Meddie Kagere's Simba got knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup despite the striker scoring.
Times Sport brings to you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan players fared abroad over the weekend.
England
Noam Emeram scored the equalizer for Manchester United U-23 and lasted 87 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Fellow Rwandan George Lewis Ishimwe was not in the Arsenal squad.
Sweden
Rafael York received a red card in the 98th minute as his side AFC Eskilstuna maintained their unbeaten run in the Swedish second tier with a 3-2 away win over Usiktens.
CAF Confederations Cup
Meddie Kagere was introduced in the second half and scored his penalty kick as his side lost 4-3 to Orlando Pirates On penalties.
Denmark
Teenager Sanders Ngabo was an unused substitute for Lyngby who went away to hammer Federicia 3-1.
Botswana
Bertrand Iradukunda replaced Bame Morwalela in the second half as Township Rollers beat Gilport Lions 1-0 in the Botswana FA Cup round of 32.
Luxembourg
Sven Kalisa was extraordinary in midfield for FC Artet Bissen who drew goalless with Mertert Wasserbilig
Armenia
Salomon Nirisarike was not involved in FC Urartu'S 3-2 defeat to Niravank.
Norway
Joel Mugisha was an unused substitute for Bodo/Glimt who lost 2-0 to Viking