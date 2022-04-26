Rwanda: Elections for Ferwacy New Executive Committee Set for May 29

26 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The local Cycling governing body (Ferwacy) has announced that elections for a new executive committee will take place on May 29.

The development is one of the resolutions of the federation's extraordinary General Assembly held on Saturday, April 23.

The federation seeks to replace the outgoing committee whose term expired on March 31. The existing committee led by president Abdallah Murenzi has been in transition and has until May 31 to hand over office to a new executive committee.

Murenzi and his executive committee have been in office in an interim role since December 31, 2019, replacing Aimable Bayingana who, with his entire committee, resigned after two years in office due to accusations of misappropriation of funds in the federation.

According to the elections calendar, aspirants wishing to make it in Ferwacy's executive committee for the next four years need to submit their candidatures from May 16-20.

An elections committee composed of Rene Kamanda, Claudine Ingabire and Charles Nzabamwita will announce the provisional list of candidates in different positions on May 21.

Aspirants with rejected candidatures will have a day to appeal before the committee announces the final list of candidates on May 23.

The approved candidates will be given five-days to campaign from May 23-28.

