Rwanda: Rayon Face Bugesera as Gasogi Take on AS Kigali in Peace Cup Quarter-Finals

Rayon Sports head coach Jorge Paixão has admitted that they need to beat Bugesera on Tuesday when both sides meet in the first leg of the Peace Cup quarter-finals at Kigali stadium.

The Blues will be looking to build on the 1-0 win over AS Kigali in the league on Saturday.

"It's a must win game if we are to proceed to the semi-finals. We want to give our fans something to cheer about at the end of what has been a very difficult season," Paixao said.

"I have told my players to be focused throughout the whole game. We will go into the match looking for nothing less than a win and I believe we are able to achieve our target," Rayon Sports coach Jorge Paixão said.

Meanwhile Bugesera coach Etienne Ndayiragije will also be looking to guide the team to the semi-final slot for the first time.

"Our objective is to win the game because we are playing away and we need to put ourselves in the best position possible ahead of the second leg," Ndayiragije said.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, AS Kigali host Gasogi at Kigali Stadium while Etoile de l'est takes on Police at Ngoma Stadium.

Tuesday

AS Kigali vs Gasogi

Rayon Sports vs Bugesera

Etoile de l'Est vs Police