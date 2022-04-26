Rwanda: Rayon Face Bugesera as Gasogi Take on AS Kigali in Peace Cup Quarter-Finals

26 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports head coach Jorge Paixão has admitted that they need to beat Bugesera on Tuesday when both sides meet in the first leg of the Peace Cup quarter-finals at Kigali stadium.

The Blues will be looking to build on the 1-0 win over AS Kigali in the league on Saturday.

"It's a must win game if we are to proceed to the semi-finals. We want to give our fans something to cheer about at the end of what has been a very difficult season," Paixao said.

"I have told my players to be focused throughout the whole game. We will go into the match looking for nothing less than a win and I believe we are able to achieve our target," Rayon Sports coach Jorge Paixão said.

Meanwhile Bugesera coach Etienne Ndayiragije will also be looking to guide the team to the semi-final slot for the first time.

"Our objective is to win the game because we are playing away and we need to put ourselves in the best position possible ahead of the second leg," Ndayiragije said.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, AS Kigali host Gasogi at Kigali Stadium while Etoile de l'est takes on Police at Ngoma Stadium.

Tuesday

AS Kigali vs Gasogi

Rayon Sports vs Bugesera

Etoile de l'Est vs Police

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X