Nigeria: Reps Postpone Resumption of Plenary

26 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebiyi Adedapo

House of Representatives has postponed its resumption from the Easter break scheduled for today.

A statement issued by the clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzariya, the Green Chamber said a new resumption date would be announced in due course.

Danzarinya said the postponement was due to the early commencement of renovation of the Green Chamber.

He said, "This is to inform all honourable members and other legislative members of staff that the House plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April, 2022, will no longer hold.

"This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports. A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted," he stated.

