Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Peter Obi's Six Million Supporters Pledge to Raise N6bn

The Peter Obi Support Network yesterday announced that its six million members would raise N6 billion in favour of the former Anambra State Governor.

Obi had already declared interest to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Any aspirant who wish to contest the PDP presidential primary, is expected to pay N40 million in order to buy the nomination and expression of interest form, apart from other expenses.

The Chairman of the group, PSON, Sheikh Rufai Al-Siddiq, told a stakeholders' forum in Abuja, yesterday, that members were expected to donate at least, N1, 000 each.

Al-Siddiq said: "The Peter Obi Support Network is over six million and each are expected to donate N1, 000.

"Many people may donate more than that. If our six million members donate faithfully, we would raise the N6 billion from our group alone."

According to Al-Siddiq, the donation by all members showed the acceptance of Obi by the Muslims in Nigeria.

"Chance should be given to the candidate from the South-east. It will build good relationship throughout the country and bring unity. Peter Obi is the best person to be president in 2023," Al-Siddiq said.

He said as Atiku's running mate, Obi was the one that made the PDP to get such a massive votes, especially from the South, adding that every part of the country should be allowed to govern the country.

Al-Siddiq, who hails from Kogi State, insisted that 2023 should be the time for the south-east to produce the president, insisting that they have a competent person who governed Anambra State with good results to show.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director of Strategy of the Peter Obi support network, Marcel Ngogbehei, who spoke virtually, said Obi would bring in digital governance if elected president.

He said, "We have four main objectives which is to encourage national unity and national cohesion. We want Nigerians from every part of the country to know that they are one.

"We also said that whoever that wants to be the president in 2023, he must be a man who has proven prudence in governance. Nigeria keep borrowing which is bad. We want a president that will cut spending.

"We want a responsible leadership with short and long term plans, focusing on citizens and not personal benefits. We have judge the contestants concerning their antecedents and Peter Obi has proved himself.

"When he was governor of Anambra State, he governed well. So, the Peter Obi support network is beyond him," Ngogbehei said.

He added that a new Nigeria was possible with Obi as President.