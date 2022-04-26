Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - I'll Continue to Pray for Osinbajo's Success, Says Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed that he would continue to pray for the success of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's bid for the country's presidency.

The monarch spoke while receiving Osinbajo Youth Organisation (OYO), led by Mr. Tukura Kwayi, at his palace in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi said that Osinbajo has passion for youths' programme like the Ooni's Palace, hence, the need to pray for his success in his political sojourn.

He said: "It is God that giveth powers and this throne is very sacred in Yoruba land and all I will continue to do for His Excellency, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is to pray for him. That he should continue to do his bits and what is required to be selfless as a leader and particularly, to do a lot of youth driven programmes.

"He is trying his best, and so far so good. But what is critical is that God will continue to keep him, bless him and bless all his works. He is someone that I have known for so many years. I have a very good relationship with him and we would continue to pray for him. It is not all about money.

"I am very pleased that he is carrying out youths driven programmes. That's what I do on this throne, this throne is dedicated to the youths of this country to use people like you to reach the right audience of this country."

Speaking on the reason for his visit, Kwayi said the group was in Ooni's Palace to seek God intervention in the Vice President's bid to ascend the nation's presidency.

He said: "I am here to call on the earpiece of the gods because this is the time that we need the gods to step in. They say God is the one that gives power. So, we have come here to beg on behalf of the Vice President

that his royal majesty, the Ooni of Ife, pray for him and also support his candidacy to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

"Like the Ooni said that he supports anyone who drives youth programmes and the Vice President is the one person that does that the most. The Ooni also clearly said that his throne belongs to the youths, so he would support anyone who supports the youths. So, I think we are good to go."