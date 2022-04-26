Nigeria: It'll Be Great Injustice If I Don't Contest - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said it would be an injustice if he did not contest the 2023 election. He added that it would be a betrayal of his country for him to retire with all his exposure in government in last seven years.

Osinbajo, who stated these when he visited Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Ondo State in Akure, noted lauded President Muhammadu Buhari's open-mindedness in delegating to him serious tasks that had aided his experience.

According to him, it is God that put people in power, noting that he would not want to retire without using his exposure in government to further better the lot of Nigerians.

The vice president commended Akeredolu for the giant strides of achievements in the state.

"It is such a special privilege to be called to serve, it is a very special privilege to serve either as exco, house of assembly, even as NWC member.

"I am sure that everybody knows that I have formally declared my intention to run as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I did so on Monday, April 11th, 2022 and I did so because, first of all, there is nobody that can bear anything God does not decide that he would be, only God can make a person president, vice president, governor, anything whatsoever.

"So, I believe the hand of God must be on anything we are doing, but I declared my intention based on first, the fact that I have served, again by the sheer grace of God, I have served for seven years and some months.

"President Muhammadu Buhari, just out of his open-mindedness and his own generosity ensured that I was given very serious responsibilities as vice president and I also acted as president.

" In that capacity, I got to know so many things that most people will never come across, even people in government will never come across and I gained a lot of experience on that account.

"Many times the President, when he was away, said pointedly to me that look, I don't want to fault your discretion in any way, as acting president, you are president, just make sure you are fair and just, don't refer anything to me, don't ask me any questions, just do whatever you need to do.

"I think it will be a betrayal to our country, to our nation, this is a nation that many people died for, people died for this country, if I with all that has been given to me by the grace of God, retire quietly either to Lagos or Ikene and go and be writing my memoirs.

"It will be a great injustice to our country, that is why I throw my hat in the ring and ensure I make the best case for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

In another development, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed that he would continue to pray for the success of Osinbajo's bid for the country's presidency.

The monarch spoke while receiving Osinbajo Youth Organisation (OYO), led by Mr. Tukura Kwayi, at his palace in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi said that Osinbajo has passion for youths' programme like the Ooni's Palace, hence, the need to pray for his success in his political sojourn.

He said: "It is God that giveth powers and this throne is very sacred in Yoruba land and all I will continue to do for His Excellency, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is to pray for him. That he should continue to do his bits and what is required to be selfless as a leader and particularly, to do a lot of youth driven programmes.

"He is trying his best, and so far so good. But what is critical is that God will continue to keep him, bless him and bless all his works. He is someone that I have known for so many years. I have a very good relationship with him and we would continue to pray for him. It is not all about money.

"I am very pleased that he is carrying out youths driven programmes. That's what I do on this throne, this throne is dedicated to the youths of this country to use people like you to reach the right audience of this country."

Speaking on the reason for his visit, Kwayi said the group was in Ooni's Palace to seek God intervention in the Vice President's bid to ascend the nation's presidency.

He said: "I am here to call on the earpiece of the gods because this is the time that we need the gods to step in. They say God is the one that gives power. So, we have come here to beg on behalf of the Vice President that his royal majesty, the Ooni of Ife, pray for him and also support his candidacy to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

"Like the Ooni said that he supports anyone who drives youth programmes and the Vice President is the one person that does that the most. The Ooni also clearly said that his throne belongs to the youths, so he would support anyone who supports the youths. So, I think we are good to go."