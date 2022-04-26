Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Urges Youth Volunteers to Be Transformational Catalysts

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza has called upon youth to have a purposeful life and be catalysts for national transformation.

IGP Munyuza made the call on Monday, April 25, while officially closing a six-day-training for 257 members of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP) in Eastern Province.

The event happened at the Police Training School (PTS), Gishari in Rwamagana District, and was held under the theme: "A generation with purpose."

The Governor of Eastern Province, CG Emmanuel K. Gasana and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Samuel Dusengiyumva, also attended the event.

IGP Munyuza observed that patriotism, discipline, being sober, and exemplary behaviours are key values for the young generation to stay focused and actively become involved in individual and national development and security agenda.

IGP Dan Munyuza, Governor CG Emmanuel K. Gasana, PS MINALOC, Samuel Dusengiyumva in a group photo with members of youth volunteers after the training

"We need a generation of young people that is free from drugs, smuggling, gender-based violence and theft; youth who are hygienic, fight corruption, strive for service delivery and at the forefront in implementing security and socio-economic development programmes in communities," IGP Munyuza said.

He encouraged them to double their efforts in fighting and preventing crimes, and sharing information on anything that can destabilise peace, safety and security of the people.

During the training, trainees looked at Rwandan history and the role of youth in fighting genocide ideology, Rwandan values, crime prevention and community policing, innovation, and community development, among others.

On his part, Dusengiyumva urged youth volunteers to be defined by actions and create impact in their communities.

He, however, said that to achieve the intended purpose, it is imperative to share the gained knowledge and skills with all youth volunteers down to the grassroots level to act collectively.

"To the local and security leaders in districts, these young people are your responsibility. When you give them time, encourage and support them, they will be result-oriented,"Dusengiyumva said.

Gasana noted that the country has witnessed the importance of youth volunteers, especially during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic where they played key roles in the enforcement of national directives to contain the spread of the virus.

He further reiterated their impact in fighting cross-border crimes, especially in Nyagatare and other districts in the province.

More than 400 members of youth volunteers in Nyagatare are working with security organs to fight cross-border crime in the district.

"There are 76,593 members of RYVCP in the Eastern Province, and this is a pride to our country. You are an example to a generation with purpose; a generation that has values of unity, resilience, patriotism, works hard, and big-hearted," Gasana said.

Youth Volunteers in Community Policing, a group formed in 2013, has been credited for their volunteer work valued in billions of money, including construction and renovation of houses for disadvantaged families, roads, organic gardens, planting trees and other human security and community development activities.