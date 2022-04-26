Rwanda: APR Extends League Lead

Record nineteen-time league APR maintained their lead at the top of the Rwanda premier league standings after their 1-0 win over Marines in one of several league matches played over the weekend.

The military side earned their victory through Blaise Itangishaka to acquire 54 points from 24 league matches played so far while Marines sit in ninth place with 29 points.

The game started slowly with no side creating clear goal-scoring opportunities but the military side made the most of their superior possession and attacking prowess to find the breakthrough in the second half.

Muzamiru Mutyaba scored the lone goal in the 30thminute to help Kiyovu Sports earn three points against Mukura and are one point behind APR.

Elsewhere, on Saturday, Musanze beat Gicumbi 1-0, Bugesera saw off Etoile de l'Est 1-0.

Police were shocked by Etincelles after losing 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium while at Kigali Stadium, Rayon Sports beat AS Kigali 1-0.

APR leads the table with 54 points, one ahead of second-placed SC Kiyovu, Rayon Sports jumped to third place with 41 points, Mukura dropped to fourth place with 38 points while AS Kigali remained in fifth place with 37 points.

Gicumbi is bottom with 16 points, four behind second from bottom Etoile de l'Est.

Sunday

APR 1-0 Marines SC Kiyovu 1-0 Mukura

Saturday

Musanze 1-0 Gicumbi Etoile 0-1 Bugesera Rayon Sports 1-0 AS Kigali Etincelles 1-0 Police