Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Macron on Re-Election

Macron became the first sitting French president to win a second term in 20 years after defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off.

President Paul Kagame has welcomed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's "well-deserved re-election" and praised his "visionary leadership".

"Congratulations on your well-deserved re-election President @EmmanuelMacron. This is a testament to your visionary leadership that seeks to unite and not divide," Kagame said in a tweet early Monday.

He added, "Rwanda looks forward to even more and stronger partnerships between our people and nations."

-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) April 25, 2022

With nearly all votes counted, the 44-year-old incumbent was on course to garner 58.6 per cent of the vote, according to interior ministry figures, with Le Pen projected to collect 41.4 per cent of the votes cast.

Macron's re-election comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the cost of living in France and this was a key issue in the run-up to the vote.

In his victory speech Sunday night, Macron said, "Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come."

"No one in France will be left by the wayside," he said, pledging to be a "president for all."

This was Le Pen's third failed presidential bid having also lost to centrist Macron during the 2017 elections.

Her nationalist policies are widely seen as a threat to the recently revived ties between Rwanda and France, particularly following President Macron's visit to Rwanda in May 2021.

Kagame and Marcon have maintained close ties with both leaders eager to chart a new path in relations between the two countries, which soured nearly three decades ago owing to France's close ties to the regime that carried out the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and its role in the slaughter.

Le Pen has previously questioned Macron's efforts toward thawing ties with Rwanda.

Kigali and Paris have in recent years stepped up their bid to re-establish strong relations with the French Development Agency (AFD) setting up offices in Rwanda in March this year. The French Culture Centre has also resumed operations in the Rwandan capital, underlining commitment to develop cultural and people-to-people ties.

The two countries are also working closely through several international frameworks, including the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF), which is currently headed by former Rwandan Foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo.

Macron's support was key to Mushikiwabo's election to the top IOF job.