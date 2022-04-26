Rwanda: AS Kigali Appoints Casa Mbungo After Sacking Mike Mutebi

25 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have sacked Ugandan coach, Mike Hillary Mutebi, just four months after his appointment due to poor performance.

The club have appointed Andre Casa Mbungo as their new head coach.

Mutebi joined in January after replacing Eric Nshimiyimana.

In the 13 games that Mutebi coached, he won three, drew seven and lost three matches.

AS Kigali is now in 5th place with 37 points after 24 matches.

Casa Mbungo returns to AS Kigali after guiding the club to Peace Cup glory in 2014.

He has previously coached AS Kigali, SC Kiyovu, Police FC, Gasogi United and also Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Bandari.

