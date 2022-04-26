Nigeria: Another Nigerian Makes QC In UK

A Nigerian-born Lawyer, Nneka Akudolu has been elevated to the very prestigious rank of Queen's Counsel in the United Kingdom.

Akudolu QC, who left school with no A-levels, got pregnant and became single mother at 21, is one of the newly inductees as a Queen's Counsel of the UK.

The female Jury Advocate, Nneka Akudolu QC, was once reportedly written off as a failure.

An Abuja based Lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo said: "Written off as a failure, Nneka Akudolu left school with no A-levels and got pregnant after a holiday romance".

"At the age of 21 while a single mum, Nneka Akudolu QC, without A levels took the Access to Legal Studies Course, got into Law School and was called to the UK Bar in 2002.

"With 19 years experience in Criminal law, Ms Akudolu is a highly respected Jury Advocate, whose practice encompasses all areas of serious crime. She has particular experience working with vulnerable Defendants and witnesses, and those charged with historic allegations of a sexual nature.

"Today, she is one of the new inductees as a Queen's Counsel of the UK.

"Her story is a testimony of an audacious dream, and I salute her resilience. Congratulations, Learned Silk."

The rank of QC is the equivalent of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and it is the tradition of the Nigerian Bar that any Lawyer of Nigerian descent who makes QC, almost automatically gets awarded the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Nneka Akudolu QC is a Grade 4 Prosecutor, and is on the approved list to prosecute rape and serious sexual offences.

Ms Akudolu said that she was absolutely thrilled that her application for QC was successful. According to her, seeing her name on the list will inspire others to believe that, they too can achieve the amazing appointment.

According to Lord Chancellor & Justice Secretary, Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, the award of QC is highly sought after, and the expertise and eminence of this year's pool is testament to the excellence of our world-leading legal sector.

"Nneka is a personable and approachable advocate, whose ability to understand the facts of a case quickly and effectively, enables her to grasp the issues with ease. Her practice continues to grow at a pace. In the last year, she has appeared as junior alone for the defence in a case of murder, and has appeared as leading counsel in a case involving multiple counts of rape and serious sexual assaults against multiple Complainants.

"Away from the Crown Court, Nneka has a keen interest in Military Law, and has enjoyed a wealth of experience representing members of the armed forces and their dependents in Court Martial proceedings here and overseas. Her military work covers a wide range of offences, including serious violence and rape.

"Nneka has extensive experience in prosecuting and defending regulatory offences, such as breaches of Health & Safety and Trading Standards Legislation. She also receives instructions to defend Police Officers accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour, and facing misconduct proceedings."

According to Wikipedia 'Queen's Counsel is an office, conferred by the Crown, that is recognised by courts. Members have the privilege of sitting within the Inner Bar of court. The term is recognised as an honorific. As members wear silk gowns of a particular design, appointment as Queen's Counsel is known informally as receiving, obtaining, or taking silk, and QCs are often colloquially called Silks. Appointments are made from within the legal profession on the basis of merit, rather than a particular level of experience. However, successful applicants tend to be Barristers, or (in Scotland) Advocates with 15 years of experience or more.'

'The award of Queen's Counsel is for excellence in advocacy in the higher courts. It is made to advocates who have rights of audience in the higher courts of England and Wales, and have demonstrated the competencies in the Competency Framework to a standard of excellence.

'Queen's Counsel are appointed from amongst practising advocates, both Barristers and Solicitors. They are appointed because they have demonstrated excellence in advocacy in difficult cases in the higher courts of England and Wales, or in tribunals or arbitrations.'