Liberia: Sen. Koung Continues 'Thank You Tour'

Citizens of Nimba both home and abroad are celebrating the leadership of Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung as he continues to take Liberia's populous county [Nimba] to higher height through development, inclusive and participatory leadership.

The former Nimba County Electoral District one lawmaker continues to reach the unreachable parts of the county since his ascendancy to the Liberian Senate demonstrating his prior quest that he needed the opportunity to serve as Senator in order to have the leverage to reach every part of the county.

On Friday April 22, 2022, the most 'admired' Nimba lawmaker embarked on a nine-day county journey in continuation of his initial 'thank you tour' following his overwhelming election in the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

During the second phase of his 'thank you tour,' Senator Koung started in Seigeh Chiefdom in Sanniquellie where he participated in a program, moved to Duo-Tiayee in Yahpie Mahn Chiefdom, Yekepa and Gblei in Yahmien Chiefdom respectively.

According to his office, other areas to be reached during the tour include Zualay and Goagortuo in Zor Chiefdom, Karnplay & Logoatuo in Gbeh Chiefdom, Slangonplay, Soe Chiefdom, Gbei-Bonnah and Garplay in Sroh Chiefdom, Beo-Yoolay, Bayleglay and Beo Gborplay in Beo Chiefdom respectively.

The Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction stalwart is also breaking grounds for several projects across the county. According to Senator Koung, the projects are in fulfillment of his campaign promises made to the people of Nimba during the 2020 midterm election.

As captured by CableTV website, one of the major groundbreaking ceremonies was the Yar River Bridge in the Town of Duo Gbeah on April 23, 2022.

The bridge project is put at US$500,000. When completed, the bridge will connect major towns and villages across upper Nimba including Tiah-play, Kahnplay. It will also connect most of these towns to Sanniquiellie, the Capitol City of Nimba.

Dubbed as the 'most generous and talk and do Senator,' Senator Koung donated a brand new power saw and 500 bags of cement.

Born in Yekepa, the concession area of the county, the youthful Senator also made a stop in his birth place of Yekepa and interacted with a crossed-section of citizens including Friends of Jeremiah (FOJ), various women groupings, marketers, religious community, bike riders association and the disabled community.

While in Yekepa and considered as their darling son, the residents of Yekepa presented several plights to the Senator including the deplorable condition of "Area P market" as well as the marking of several homes in central Yekepa by ArcelorMittal Liberia for demolition in 202.

Responding, Senator Koung thanked the people of Yekepa for tremendously voting for him during the 2020 Senatorial election and accepted the various requests, and promised, that in agreement with the Nimba County Legislative Caucus, they will meet the head of the multi-billion companies and amicably address the issue of demolishing their homes.

At the same time, Senator Koung then made an initial donation of 100 bags of cement to immediately commence the refurbishment of the Area 'P' Market in Central Yekepa.