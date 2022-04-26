Liberia: Unity Party Defies NEC

The controversies over if the former ruling Unity Party, a breakaway of the Collaborating Political Party to field a candidate in the Lofa County Senatorial By-election is dependent as the Secretary-General of the Party, Mohammed Ali has come struggling to defy the National Elections Commission stating that they will participate in the upcoming senatorial by-election.

According to him, the party will campaign to ensure that UP wins the Lofa County Senatorial by-election.

Presently, the Hearing officer at the National Elections Commission has notified the former Ruling Unity Party of its framework document with the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) that they cannot field a candidate as a Unity Party according to the marriage they entered into with other parties' years back.

Speaking in an interview with our reporter in Paynesville Ali said the law is clear that NEC cannot stop a political party or individual from contesting unless that party or individual has not met the qualification as prescribed by the constitution.

He furthered that the NEC is only working in line with the law of the land adding that UP is working in line with the law to ensure that their candidate will fully participate in the election.

Ali said his candidate in the Lofa County Senatorial By-Election has met with all of those criteria guaranteed by the laws of the country to contest and the National Elections Commission cannot stop him.

He said partisans and supporters of the Unity Party in Lofa are aware that their candidate will be on the ballot box in the Lofa County Senatorial By-election.

Ali further said Unity Party is not worried about whatever ruling that NEC is coming down with because NEC lacks the authority to stop UP from participating in the By-election or any other national election.

He said UP has taken an appeal to the Board of Commission stressing that if the NEC Board does not overturn the ruling, UP will take an appeal to the Supreme Court, which is the final place of justice.

Additionally, Mo has pointed accusing fingers at the chairperson of Liberty Party Mr. Musa Hassan Bility whom he said has secured the bond at the Insurance Company for chairperson Lassanah in her Liberia Anti-corruption case.

It can be recalled that Cllr. Brown Lassanah Brown was indicated by the LACC earlier this year in which she faces a US$182k corruption, conflict of interest, and money laundering case.

Ali further accused the NEC of ruling in favor of the Liberty party because the chairperson Brown is indebted to Chairman Bility for securing the bond that saved her from being incarcerated.

Mr. Ali claims there is a piece of pictorial evidence that shows Chairperson Brown-Lassanah being escorted by Chairman Bility at one of her court hearings.

Mr. Mo Ali says the Unity Party was not surprised after the NEC ruled in favor of the Liberty Party. Notwithstanding, the UP has said come what made and in keeping with the laws of Liberia, they will field their candidate in the upcoming by-elections in Lofa County.