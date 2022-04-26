Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands Allocates 338 Million ETB for Drought-Affected Areas in Somali Region

25 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands announced that it has allocated 388 million ETB for the rehabilitation of areas affected by drought in the Somali region.

The ministry conducted an informative session in Jijiga in regards to the areas of implementation for the set finances. It was during the session that it was publicized that the Somali region would receive rehabilitating aid through the project meant for improving livelihoods in lowland regions.

The allotted amount was acquired through the financial assistance from the World Bank, according to the Ministry. Present at the said session were Mustafe Mohammed, president of the Somali region, Engineer Aisha Mohammed, minister of Irrigation and Lowlands, as well as other officials from the federal and regional levels.

