Malawi: Exploit University to Graduate Over 500 Students On 29 April, 2022

Exploit University will hold its 9th graduation ceremony on 29 April, 2022 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in the Capital City Lilongwe to be graced by cabinet ministers and top Education Ministry officials.

University Marketing Executive Officer Ashraf Partridge says everything is set for the 500 hard working students who completed various programmes are expected to receive their Certificates, Diplomas, Bachelor Degrees, and Doctorate Degrees.

"This is an important event where we are to confer papers to the 500 students who have completed their studies. They will be decorated with degrees Diplomas, Degrees, and PhDs," he said.

Ashraf while answering why students should consider studying with Exploits University, said: "the answer is simple! Exploits University is a premier education institution with specialist academic staff ready to assist students get the dynamic business knowledge needed to survive in the real world.

"Our tuition fees are affordable for a National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) accredited university," he said.

He added: "I promise that we will continue offering good quality education in ensuring that the students graduating from the University are marketable," he said, adding that in-person lessons are now in progress while taking all Covid -19 measures to ensure students and staff are protected.

He said the school is enrolling fulltime classes , weekend and open distance learning (ode-l).

Some of the programmes which the students being offered include Diploma in Management Studies, Bachelor of Accountancy, Bachelor of Arts in Health Systems Management.

Other programs include Bachelor of arts in human Resource Management, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and Postgraduate programmes at Masters and PhD levels.