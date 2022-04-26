Malawi: Mdf Warns of Live Firing Exercise in Machinga

26 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says it will conduct a live firing training exercise on Chikala Hills in Machinga from today, Monday up to Saturday, April 30.

The defence institution is therefore advising communities in surrounding areas to take note of the heavy presence of soldiers.

MDF Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Mlelemba has said safety measures have been taken into consideration to avoid mishaps.

"We only wish to advise the communities to stay away from this restricted military training area and avoid tampering with or touching any strange object they come across," Mlelemba has said.

He has added that in an event where civilians come across a strange object, they should report to the nearest police station or inform any soldier nearby.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X