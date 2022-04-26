Malawi: Mdf Warns of Live Firing Exercise in Machinga

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says it will conduct a live firing training exercise on Chikala Hills in Machinga from today, Monday up to Saturday, April 30.

The defence institution is therefore advising communities in surrounding areas to take note of the heavy presence of soldiers.

MDF Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Mlelemba has said safety measures have been taken into consideration to avoid mishaps.

"We only wish to advise the communities to stay away from this restricted military training area and avoid tampering with or touching any strange object they come across," Mlelemba has said.

He has added that in an event where civilians come across a strange object, they should report to the nearest police station or inform any soldier nearby.