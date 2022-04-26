Nigeria: Sylvester Oromoni - What Minor Told Coroner

For the first since the inquest began, the coroner barred journalists and other interested parties from covering the proceedings.

A minor (name withheld) on Monday told Coroner Mikhail Kadiri at a magistrate court in Ogba that there has been a history of bullying in Dowen college.

The coroner's inquest aims to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos.

A representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benard Oniga, said the court would not allow journalists to cover the proceedings during the week as minors would be testifying.

"The witnesses are minors and the purpose is to protect the Child Rights Acts," he said.

The coroner would only allow the lawyers and parents of the minors into the courtroom.

Testimony

At the end of Monday's proceedings, a lawyer, who requested not to be named to avoid victimisation by the coroner, told PREMIUM TIMES that the 11-year-old witness told the court that other students bullied three students in the school, leading to the parents of one of the bullied kids withdrawing him from the school.

He also said he witnessed how the students "threatened" the deceased.

The pupil's testimony countered his earlier statement to the police, another lawyer told PREMIUM TIMES.

The minor had earlier in his statement said the school had no record of bullying, but after over five hours of cross-examination, he revealed that some students had been beaten previously.

The coroner had earlier scheduled two minors to be cross-examined, but only one could "because of time."

This newspaper also learnt that the witness testified to having massaged the deceased legs with another student when he complained of muscle pull.

The coroner fixed May 9, for further hearing of the matter.