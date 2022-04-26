Tanzania Ports Authority Signs U.S.$500 Million Agreement

26 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Quayside Magazine Reporter

THE DP World, an Emirati multinational Logistics Company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), worth USD 500 million, with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to finance various projects aimed at improving efficiency of the country's ports.

The company specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones.

The agreement for the grant was signed over the weekend at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 between TPA Director General Eric Hamissi and DP World Chief Executive Officer Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

The signing of the agreement that was witnessed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday, February 27, was part of the events held by Tanzania at the Expo.

A day before the signing ceremony of the MoUs in Dubai, President Samia Suluhu Hassan officiated at the Expo, a day that was dedicated for Tanzania.

The funds from the agreement will be spent on developing Tanzania's ports, targeting key areas of Information and Communication, Technologies (ICTs) systems, training for capacity building among TPA staff and improvements in port infrastructures.

The funds are also expected to enable the country's ports to increase their competitiveness at the regional and global level and improve services.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X