Tanzania: Sagcot Drums for Private Sector Engagement in Agric Sector

AS the government continues with its efforts to boost agricultural sector in the country, the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) has noted that private sector participation is much needed to increase productivity.

Speaking at a web-based conference on the topic of "Agricultural Revolution and the Importance of Distributing Resources to Agricultural Extension Officers" SAGCOT Executive Director, Mr Geoffrey Kirenga the private sector crucially needed to be engaged to promote modern agriculture and bring efficiency to the agricultural sector.

He said if the private sector is fully and effectively engaged, agricultural sector will make significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Kirenga lauded the government for putting much weight towards transforming the sector sector from subsistence farming to commercial farming.

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture has outlined its plan to invest up to 1.2tri/- annually to reach its target of more than 50 per cent increase in irrigated land over the next ten years, a key pillar to the agricultural transformation. The government also recently presented 6,700 motorcycles to extension service officers.

"First of all I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the government for the initiative to provide extension officers with the tools they needed to effectively conduct their duties.

"The government initiatives must be complemented by the private sector, particularly by bringing in capital and expertise in increasing productivity and reaching out to more markets," said Mr Kirenga.

"In developed countries the private sector is at the forefront in delivering skills, knowledge, communication and capital to farmers, which is good even for us adopt," said Mr Kirenga.

He added, "SAGCOT will continue to be a link between agricultural investors, companies and farmers in searching for capital, domestic and international markets by involving the diaspora in various countries."

Mr Kirenga used the opportunity to reassure stakeholders and the government that SAGCOT will continue to focus on agricultural development and pledged to provide greater co-operation to farmers to ensure the entire agricultural sector not only brings productivity to farmers but also to the nation at large.