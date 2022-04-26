Uganda: UPDF Soccer Tournament Kicks Off in Fort Portal

The 14th edition of the Chief of Defence Forces soccer tournament kicked off at Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal yesterday.

The soccer tournament comprising 19 football teams drawn from Divisions, Brigades and independent units, and six netball teams, started with a route match along the streets of Fort Portal led by the 2nd in command of the UPDF Mountain Division, Col John Winston Mugarura.

Flagging off the tournament, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga; who represented the CDF, informed invited guests and spectators that the CDF soccer cup is meant to build team work, bring forces close to the people by strengthening ties, enhancing leadership, discipline, learning from failure and sportsmanship.

"Sports help in promoting a culture of physical fitness. People who engage in sports have good health and bodily strength, a critical requirement in the armed forces,"explained Muhanga.

Kayanja said that sports activities ensure that troops and officers learn how to fight to win no matter if it is in war or a football game.

The Kabarole district LCV Chairman, Richard Rwabuhinga, applauded UPDF for the initiative.

He said that the population was grateful to the armed forces for taking time off their important duty of protecting Ugandans and their property and the frontiers of this country.

"To come and participate in this confidence building and relationship building activities, we don't take this for granted. We think it is an opportunity to continue firming the relationship between the masses and officers in uniform, to show and demonstrate that we are one people serving the same country, and who must coexist in a cordial environment and cordial relationship," noted Rwabuhinga.

The Chief of Defence Forces soccer cup was launched in 1988 during the time of Gen Salim Saleh was army commander. However, due to insurgencies in the country then, some years the cup was skipped but resurfaced during the era of Gen David Muhoozi.

This year's final match will be held on May 3 2022 at Buhinga Stadium Fort Portal.