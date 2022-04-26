Mauritius: Ministerial Meeting Held in the Context of Forthcoming Cjsoi Games

press release

The 70th Ministerial meeting of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) was held, today, in a hybrid format to, among others, take stock of preparations for the forthcoming 12th edition of the CJSOI Games, scheduled in Mauritius in December 2022.

In that context, the Mauritian side, including Officers of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, gathered at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and the President of the CJSOI and Minister of Youth, Sports and Family of the Republic of Seychelles, Mrs Marie-Céline Zialor, were among the speakers.

In a statement following the meeting, the Secretary-General of the CJSOI, Mr Ashok Cheetamun, highlighted that activities of the CJSOI were expected to restart as from next month, since all the scheduled activities were either postponed or cancelled following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He indicated that several aspects concerning the CJSOI Games were discussed and that a number of Commissions were set up to oversee necessary preparations.

Speaking about the infrastructures, he recalled that Mauritius already hosted the Indian Ocean Island Games in 2019, and underlined that sports infrastructures were almost ready for the coming CJSOI Games, with some upgrading works expected to be carried out. He stated that the required installation would be set up in Blue Bay for the holding of the beach handball competition and was expected to be ready by September 2022.

Regarding athletes' accommodation, Mr Cheetamun reassured that arrangements had already been made with several hotels in Mahebourg, Port Louis and Quatre Bornes, respectively. He also informed that some 2,000 youths from Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mayotte, France, Seychelles and Mauritius, were expected to participate in the 12th edition of the CJSOI Games.

Secretary-General Cheetamun also observed that the new anthem, which would be played for the CJSOI Games, was currently being finalised by the Police Band of Mauritius. "A new logo will also be unveiled before the Games," he added.