Mauritius: Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation Calls On Prime Minister

press release

The Minister of ICT and Innovation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ms Paula Ingabire, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

In a statement, Minister Ingabire highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister was fruitful and cordial adding that discussions focused on strengthening partnership in ICT and technology areas in particular cybersecurity and data protection. Both countries, she underlined, have established their data protection policies and data protection commissions that will support the safety and security of personal data processing.

This collaboration in digital technologies, she added, will be valuable as both countries ambition to get closer to the goal of modernisation.

The Minister indicated that the World Telecommunication Development Conference will be held for the first time in the African continent from 06 to 16 June 2022. According to her, it is an occasion for all African countries to join forces and prioritise telecommunications industry in future years.

Ms Ingabire graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's School of Engineering & Sloan School of Management, in the System Design and Management program and holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and Information Technology from the University of Rwanda. She was named by Apolitical among the Top 20 of the World's 100 most influential people in digital government in 2019.

In addition, she served as Head of the ICT Business Development Department at the Rwanda Development Board where she led the implementation of National ICT programs notably eGovernment and Cyber Security; as well as the coordinator of the Kigali Innovation City Project, a flagship program of the Government designed to nurture and strengthen a Pan-African Innovation eco-system in Rwanda. She coordinated the creation of Smart Africa, an initiative that seeks to leverage broadband infrastructure as a driver for Africa's socio- economic growth.