Tanzania: 'Enact Regional Legislationto Combat Plastic Pollution'

A LOCAL organisation, Nipe Fagio in collaboration with other partnersfrom East African Community (EAC) is pushing for the enactment and compliance of a single law that guide member states to fight against plastic pollution in the region.

The move, according to Nipe Fagio's Executive Director, Anna le Rocha is aimed at bringing into force laws that will bar single use plastic producers to maintain their production leading to environmental pollution.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Ms Rocha said that single-use plastics create an increased hazard to theenvironment and communities in the EAC.

She said this at the weekend during a cleanliness exercise of plastic bottles at Kawe Beach Club in Dar es Salaam.

The unregulated production of single-use plastic to wrap fast-consuming goods contributes to ill health, flooding, the climate emergency, and the strong presence of micro plastics in our rivers and ocean.

She said that EAC member states of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwandan, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have jointly drawn up their recommendations that will lead the way to the enactment of the single law that will give guidance on how to fight the plastic pollution.

To make their move possible, she said that they will present their proposals to the EAC headquarters in Arusha for a further pushing action in respective regional parliaments.

"While identifying major single plastic bottles that lead in polluting the environment, we are addressing and bringing attention to the problem of plastic pollution caused by single-use plastic materials and the need for the EAC to act fast to address the entire lifecycle of plastics," she said.

And, to cement the move, Nipe Fagio and other partners from the region will push for the signing of a petition to put weight to their agenda.

A 4-Year trend analysis done by Nipe Fagio in Tanzania shows that 76 per cent of the waste found along the coast and in the environment is plastic and it has been proved that all samples of salt tested worldwide contain micro plastics, meaning that human beings are now regularly consuming micro plastics, a hazardous substance made of fossil fuels.

She said the regional organisations call for the banning of single use plastic and encourage EA countries to enact and adopt legislation that supports the sustainable production and consumption of plastics products (such as extended producer responsibility) as well as legislations that promote sustainable waste management practices such as zero waste models, re-use, and recycling of specific categories of plastic.

The organisations also wants to implementation of international agreements/conventions that protect the environment, as well as encourage the government to sign international treaties/agreements that protect the environment.

She said this is a chance for East African Community to lead by example and a critical moment to tell world leaders that we need to end the indiscriminate production of single-use plastics.