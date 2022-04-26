Africa: Young CEO Roundtable Africa Attracts 200 Participants

ABOUT 200 people are set to take part in the second edition of Young CEO Roundtable Africa that focuses on shaping skills of young leaders in different portfolios to make them successful slated on Friday in Dar es Salaam.

In his briefing on Monday to the 'Daily News', Young CEO Africa's Founder and Director General, Mr Zakayo Shushu pointed out that among key topics to be discussed is on how to mitigate unemployment problems in the country.

"Young people are facing many challenges in their day to day lives, including unemployment that affects a lot of people, despite being well educated and having right skills to perform different tasks.

"According to the national bureau of statistics, unemployment in Tanzania is 2.16 per cent and every year, a total of 800,000 youths enter the labour market but only 130,000 secure employments.

"As such, the Young CEO Roundtable Africa has devoted to seek permanent solutions that will contribute to improved state in employment opportunities as well as transforming youths' mindset by connecting and exposing them to the available self-employment opportunities," he said.

He also elaborated that the platform is not only for discussion but rather it also aims at being a reference point for policy analysis, advocacy and one of the trusted platforms for advising government and other stakeholders on issues related to youths.

"We also aim at bridging the gap between public and private sectors by supporting youth startups by providing necessary support like skills, resources, finances and mentorships to maintain values and qualities of their services and products on the market," Mr Shushu cemented.

Under the theme 'Employment, Self-employment and Investment for Youths in Private and Public Sectors, the occasion is open to all Tanzanians drawn from all parts of the country including Zanzibar.

Deputy Minister, Prime Minister's Office, Labour, Youth and Employment Patrobas Katambi is expected to be the guest of honour on the day who will be among the key invited people to be part of the occasion which is unfolding for the second time after its inception in 2019.

Also, Saleh Amer, Founder and CEO Taste Me Desserts and Cafe which won the Most Preferred Restaurant of the Year in Tanzania from Africa Consumers Awards is among the invitees.