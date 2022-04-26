Nigeria: Ataga - Alleged Murder Trial of Chidinma Stalled Again

Lagos — The ongoing trial of an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Chidinma Ojukwu, over the alleged murder of Michael Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, was, again, stalled, yesterday, to enable the prosecution put their house in order.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, and she is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing of the case, yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Mrs A. O. Oluwafemi, told the court that the prosecution obtained a subpoena from the court and served the document on two banks.

Oluwafemi, who is the Deputy Director of Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, said that the subpoena was served on the banks for the statement of accounts of the deceased (Ataga) to be tendered in court.

She, however, called a representative of one bank, Mr Toafeek Lawal, to the witness box to present and tender the statement.

Lawal, the account officer of the deceased, told the court that a subpoena was served on the bank and the legal department advised that he should present the bank statements to the court.

Consequently, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned until April 26 for the continuation of the trial.