Mauritius: WHO Representative Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Affairs Minister

press release

The Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, paid a farewell call, today, on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis.

Dr Musango extended his gratitude to the Mauritian Government, especially the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, for placing trust in him during his posting for nearly six years in Mauritius, and more specifically, during the COVID-19 whereby he was a member of the High-Level Committee on the pandemic.

He expressed his satisfaction for the work achieved in the face of the pandemic and indicated that decisions have been taken quickly and effectively.

The WHO Representative thanked all Ministries in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade for having facilitated all diplomatic aspects; the Ministry of Health and Wellness for elaborating documents during the COVDI-19; as well as the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity; the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation; and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, for working collaboratively.

Dr Musango also thanked academic institutions, diplomats and colleagues of the United Nations as well as the press for disseminating information accurately to the population. He further emphasised that the population complied with recommendations made by the WHO and the Government.

All documents elaborated will be useful in the future in the advent of any similar situation or epidemic by adopting good practices, he added.

Dr Laurent Musango will leave Mauritius in two days for his new posting in Madagascar.