Liberia: Bountou Sylla Makes History in Women's League

Determine Girls FC's Guinean forward Bountou Sylla, goes down in the annals of Liberian football as the first Guinean player to score 56 goals in a single season in the Orange Women's league.

Sylla, who made massive headway in the league, was at her best again on Saturday, scoring twice to help her club win the Petro Trade Cup against Ambassador FC.

The Guinean registered a brace as Determine Girls FC beat Ambassador FC 4-2 to win a cash prize of One Million Liberian Dollars after snatching the Petro Trade Cup in the female category.

Sylla has become the most talked-about Guinean female footballer here and has gone on to break Angeline Kieh 42 goals record and set her own record.

She becomes the first Guinean player to win both women's league titles and Petro Trade Cup, winning the league back-to-back.

She is the second Guinean to win the Petro Trade Cup after Kadiatu Sylla of Earth Angels.

The speedy forward has spent two seasons in the Liberian League and has gone on to win 2 League Titles, 1 Petro Trade Cup, and 1 Top Scorer award as well.