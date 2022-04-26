Liberia: Bountou Sylla Makes History in Women's League

25 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman And Jonathan Browne

Determine Girls FC's Guinean forward Bountou Sylla, goes down in the annals of Liberian football as the first Guinean player to score 56 goals in a single season in the Orange Women's league.

Sylla, who made massive headway in the league, was at her best again on Saturday, scoring twice to help her club win the Petro Trade Cup against Ambassador FC.

The Guinean registered a brace as Determine Girls FC beat Ambassador FC 4-2 to win a cash prize of One Million Liberian Dollars after snatching the Petro Trade Cup in the female category.

Sylla has become the most talked-about Guinean female footballer here and has gone on to break Angeline Kieh 42 goals record and set her own record.

She becomes the first Guinean player to win both women's league titles and Petro Trade Cup, winning the league back-to-back.

She is the second Guinean to win the Petro Trade Cup after Kadiatu Sylla of Earth Angels.

The speedy forward has spent two seasons in the Liberian League and has gone on to win 2 League Titles, 1 Petro Trade Cup, and 1 Top Scorer award as well.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X