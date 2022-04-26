Uganda: Kagame, Museveni Joke About Muhoozi's Tweets, Kagame Offers to Help Him Run the Account

25 April 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has jokingly offered himself to help President Museveni's First Son and Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in running his Twitter account.

Kagame, who was a guest at the birthday dinner to celebrate Muhoozi made a sly joke about Muhoozi's Twitter account, adding that the joke would be at "his expense".

According to a statement from State House, Kagame offered to edit the tweets for Muhoozi.

"Gen. Muhoozi I want to offer a service to you. I want to start editing your Twitter account," he said.

According to another guest available at the dinner, President Museveni also concurred with Kagame that the Twitter account needed managing.

The guest however said Museveni just like his counterpart did not dwell too much on it.

Lt Gen Muhoozi has come under scrutiny for the crude way he runs his Twitter account, with the commander lately earning a new name "the Tweeting General" from critics.

Lt Gen Muhoozi caused a stir on social media previously when he expressed support for the Ethiopian Tigrayan rebels to overrun the Ethiopian capital.

Highly placed sources tell Nile Post that the tweet by Lt Gen Muhoozi caused a bit of "discomfort" in the diplomatic corridors and could "have hurt" the Ethiopian government.

"I urge my great and brave brothers in the Tigrayan Defence Forces to listen to the words of General Yoweri Museveni! I am as angry as you and I support your cause. Those who raped our Tigrayan sisters and killed our brothers must be punished! " Muhoozi tweeted.

Following the tweet, Dr Winnie Byanyima the Executive Director of UNAIDS called out Muhoozi and asked him to take it down.

"Please delete this tweet. It is risking the lives of Ugandans working and living in Ethiopia."

However, Muhoozi refused to delete the tweet and instead added another stating thus;" Madame Winnie. Good to hear from you. It's been a long time. I last saw you in SH in 1987. It is the responsibility of the Ethiopian gov't to protect all citizens & visitors in Addis & the rest of the country. If the TDF is doing it in areas they control, why shouldn't the gov't?"

