Liberia: Unity Party SG Accuses NEC Chairperson Davidetta

The Secretary-General of the Unity Party, Mo Ali, has disclosed that the chairperson of the Liberty party, Mr. Musa Hassan Bility secured the bond at the Insurance company for chairperson Lassanah in her Liberia Anti-corruption case.

It can be recalled that Cllr. Brown Lassanah was indicated by the LACC earlier this year in which she faces a US$182k corruption, conflict of interest, and money laundering case.

Speaking on a local radio talk show, Ali further accused the NEC of ruling in favor of the Liberty party because the chairperson owes was indebted to Chairman Bility for securing the bond that saved her from being incarcerated.

Mr. Ali claims there is a piece of pictorial evidence that shows chairperson Brown- Lassanah being escorted by Chairman Bility at one of her court hearings.

Mr. Mo Ali says the unity Party wasn't surprised after the NEC ruled in favor of the Liberty Party