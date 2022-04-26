Liberia: Uncle Rapes Niece

A 41-year-old man identified as Abraham Alex has allegedly raped his 21 years old niece in their Du-Port Road Community.

The crime of Rape is a violation of section 14.70 (1) (a) (i) of the rape law of Liberia.

On February 11, 2022, the survivor reported the case at the Women and Children protection section at the Zone Five Police Station alleging that she was raped by her uncle, Abraham Alex.

According to the survivor's account, on February 10, 2022, she was called by the defendant who happens to be her uncle at his Du-Port Road residence to pick up a cellphone that he had promised her (survivor).

She furthered that while at the house, she was asked by her abuser to clean up the house, which she did and later went to take bath, by then, the defendant had walked on the road.

"He later returned with an open energy drink and gave it to her; after she drank the energy drink, she got weak and sleepy, the police charge sheet explains.

In the process, the survivor revealed that she was given US$70.00 and LD$100.00 and asked her to go and rest in the guest room; when she woke up realizing no shirt was on her, her trousers zipper was opened and she felt pain in her anus.

She further narrated that when she came outside of the house, her uncle was nowhere around, so she closed the door and went home, but she continued to feel the pain in her anus even when she got home.

The survivor's medical report from the Du-Port Road Health Center dated February 12, 2022, confirmed that the survivor's anus was seen swollen and reddish with fresh laceration and bruises sustained due to the blunt object.

Police investigation established that the survivor was asleep or unconscious at the time of the act commissioned by the uncle.