Liberia: Gender Minister Welcomes Weah's Call for Second Autopsy

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it welcomes President George Manneh Weah's call for a second autopsy to be conducted on the remains of the late Princess Cooper.

Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr believes that a second autopsy by a family-designated Pathologist as stated by President Weah will help improve public confidence and serve as a relief for the family of the deceased.

Minister Saydee-Tarr also welcomes the autopsy report of the late Melvin Togba and calls on the Liberia National Police to bring to closure through a full-scale investigation of the circumstances surrounding his unnatural death as enshrined in the report.

President Weah made the call on Monday, April 18th, 2022 through a press release published on the executive mansion website.

According to the release, the President's decision was signified to lend support to the bereaved family, in their quest to bring closure to the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one along with concerns raised by some citizens with the initial autopsy.

President Weah said in the release that government will fund the conduct of the second autopsy and called on the family to designate a pathologist of their choice, who possesses the requisite credentials and qualifications.

At the same time, the President directed the Minister of Justice Frank Musa Dean, to avail the remains of the late Princess Cooper for the conduct of a second autopsy.

In the directive, President Weah urged Minister Dean to ensure that all civil society, political and other interest groups and individuals who have been involved with advocacy in the case cooperate with the family and send the name of a designated qualified pathologist to the government in the soonest possible time for the conduct of the second autopsy.

The President, however, called on the public to learn to respect Liberian professionals, reminding them that the pathologists, who carried out the initial autopsy were trained to international standards by the Government of Liberia with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).