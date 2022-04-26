Liberia: Liberty Party Opens Application Process for Standard-Bearer Post

The opposition Liberty Party (LP) announces formal opening of application process for persons interested in contesting as an aspirant for the position of Standard Bearer of the party in the 2023 Presidential & General Elections in Liberia.

The party says persons desiring to participate in the Primary at the upcoming National Convention may submit a Letter of Intent to the LP National Executive Committee through its Secretary-General, Mr. Martin S. Kollah.

Submissions must be hand-delivered to the LP Headquarters located at 19th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia; must be clearly marked "Standard Bearer Application" and submitter must obtain a receipt of their filing from the Receptionist.

Meanwhile, the LP says an aspirant must be a natural-born Liberian citizen with a minimum age of 35 years; must own real property valued at $25,000 United States Dollars; must have been a resident of Liberia for 10 consecutive years; must have been a Liberty Party member in good standing, as defined by the LP Constitution, for a minimum of two (2) years; and must pay an application fee of $5,000.

Application deadline is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022, and all applications will be vetted by the LP Elections Committee. Aspirants will receive a formal letter informing them of a final decision by Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The LP says aspirants who are accepted to participate in the party Primary will be invited to the LP National Convention where the Standard Bearer will be elected through a vote by the National Convention Delegates.