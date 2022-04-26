Liberia: Angry Crowd Mob Man to Death for Chopping Girlfriend and Sister-in-Law

24 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

An angry crowd has mobbed to death, a 35-year-old man, Charles Jerbo, after he allegedly chopped his girlfriend and sister-in-law multiple times with a cutlass in Wilson Corner community, Brewerville City.

According to community dwellers, the incident occurred Friday, April 22, 2022, when the late Jerbo had gone to his girlfriend, only identify as Louis, to accept him back into her life after they ended their relationship some time ago.

But Louis rejected the request and thought that he would have forgotten about her to move on with his life.

However, to her utmost surprise, Charles returned late Friday, at around 11 - 12 pm and attacked Louis with a cutlass, chopping her body.

She screamed for help and her pregnant sister in the same house, Oretha Reeves, rushed into the room to see what was happening, but Charles also turned on the sister, chopping her multiple times.

Community residents subsequently converged at the remises to inquire but Charles climbed in the ceiling of the house trying to escape and threatening to physically get even with any who dared come his way.

The threat did not deter the residents some of whom climbed into the ceiling and forcibly brought him down before executing their mob justice by beating mobbing Charles to death.

Police arrived later and fired teargas canisters which dispersed the crowd before the two victims from Charles' attack were rushed to the JFK Hospital in Monrovia.

