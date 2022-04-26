Sudan: Sheikh (70) Slain in West Darfur Armed Robbery

Um Tjouk / Tabit / El Fasher — Sheikh Adam Ali Othman (70) was killed on Friday evening, in an armed robbery in the village of Shetak in Um Tjouk Administrative Unit in West Darfur, while five more people were injured in an attack on a mosque. Two people were injured in violent incidents in North Darfur.

Callers from Um Tjouk Administrative Unit in West Darfur told Radio Dabanga that Sheikh Adam died of his wounds after being seriously injured while resisting the theft of his horse and cart.

They say that the gunmen attacked the residents of the village in the mosque, injuring five of them seriously, and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

In North Darfur, a displaced person, Abdel Hamid Abdullah Hassan (22), was wounded on Sunday by three bullets in the leg by gunmen near Tabit, North Darfur.

One of his relatives told Radio Dabanga that gunmen shot him while he was going out with his mother to fetch hay. Abdel Hamid's relatives opened a report about the accident in Tabit, while the injured was taken to El Fasher Hospital for treatment.

Abdelmajid Saleh was wounded on Saturday by a gunshot wound in the Toto area, north of Tabit, while he was out in a local party in pursuit of gunmen who stole 75 sheep. They explained that the gunmen opened fire on the pursuit party, which led to the injury of Abdul Majeed, who was taken to El Fasher Hospital for treatment