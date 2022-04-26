Sudan: Security Forces Detain El Gedaref Activist, Three Youths in South Kordofan

25 April 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref / Dilling — Activist Ayman Hariri was arrested for the second time from his workplace at the Ministry of Finance in El Gedaref on Sunday, by agents of Military Intelligence. Three youths were held at a market café in Dilling, South Kordofan, without any explanation.

In a statement from El Gedaref, the resistance committees condemned the violations and illegal practices by military intelligence in El Gedaref towards the membership of the resistance committees, represented by illegal arbitrary detention, torture, intimidation, kidnapping, and enforced disappearance.

The committees appealed to the masses of the resistance to socially boycott the military intelligence personnel and have no dealings with them.

The security services in Dilling, South Kordofan, arrested three youths from Atto area and detained them in its prisons since Saturday.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the security services detained Sharaf Abkar, Dogoul Ali, and El Faki Tambol in a café in the El Tomat market in Dilling on Saturday. The men were taken to the city police station, where they were detained without explaining the reasons for the arrest.

