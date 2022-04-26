Liberia Joins Others Today

Today, April 25, 2022 Liberia joins other member countries of the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) to commemorate World Malaria Day under the theme: Advance Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria", with the Slogan," Zero Malaria starts with me".

The National Malaria Program (NMCP) of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Liberia and partners recognize World Malaria Day as a key moment in which the global community joins to collectively "keep malaria high on the global health agenda".

A release from NMCP states that the events are worldwide initiatives intended to raise awareness of malaria as a curable and preventable disease and is aimed at providing education and understanding of malaria and spread information on the implementation of both global and national malaria-control strategies, including community-based activities for malaria prevention and treatment in endemic areas.

Additionally, the significance of commemorating World Malaria Day is to mobilize additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care, as well as lobbying for better political support must continue and increase in order to eradicate the disease and prevent deaths caused by Malaria.

Worldwide, an estimated 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of malaria and new data confirms the global malaria burden is much higher than previously estimated and COVID-19 and other challenges increased malaria deaths for the first time in 10 years.

In a related development, the World Health Organization is putting the prevention of malaria to the forefront in this event, with the aim of reducing the massive global death toll of 400 thousand people to Malaria every year. Efforts to highlight prevention have been reducing the death toll, especially through the use of insecticide and mosquito nets, as mosquitos are the most common carriers and spreaders of Malaria. The continued campaign of prevention is proving effective and saving lives, but there is still a long way to go.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Investment with interest from governments is essential for this continued fight against Malaria and save more lives, improve economic growth, advance health equity, strengthen resilient health systems, and prepare for future health threats, to achieve a safe world, the release concluded.

Meanwhile, the National Malaria Control Program and partners have announced that the official observance of World Malaria Day in Liberia at the national and sub-national levels will be held on May 6, 2022. The activities will comprise an Outdoor and Indoor ceremony as well as an exhibition of the multiple interventions aimed at the prevention and control of malaria in Liberia.