Liberia: Govt. to Run Turkish School

25 April 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberian Government is set to table over Turkish House Turkish International School following the deportation of the administrators at the school. They were taken to the airport on April 20, 2022 by security officers and are currently in Ghana.

Security sources at the Ministry of Education told this paper that they were asked to leave due to security reasons-which they did not elaborate further.

But the Minister of Information Cultural and Tourism, Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie told this paper over the weekend that the school will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, but will be run by Turkish Nationals.

He said those running the school acts were not in confirmative with the rules and regulations of the educational policies and other related matters which hinder on security matters.

On why the past administrators will no longer run the school, he said; "it remains Turkish International School. Those people have to leave because their actions here were not in line with the educational policies of the Ministry of Education. So, other Turkish nationals will run the school.

The Light House Turkish International School System Liberia was established in October 2006 to provide an excellent and quality day and boarding education to children of Liberian and Foreign nationals within and outside Liberia.

The school was accredited by the Ministry of Education. Since then, its quality of teaching has led to the enrollment of several students.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X