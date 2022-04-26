Liberia: Govt. to Run Turkish School

The Liberian Government is set to table over Turkish House Turkish International School following the deportation of the administrators at the school. They were taken to the airport on April 20, 2022 by security officers and are currently in Ghana.

Security sources at the Ministry of Education told this paper that they were asked to leave due to security reasons-which they did not elaborate further.

But the Minister of Information Cultural and Tourism, Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie told this paper over the weekend that the school will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, but will be run by Turkish Nationals.

He said those running the school acts were not in confirmative with the rules and regulations of the educational policies and other related matters which hinder on security matters.

On why the past administrators will no longer run the school, he said; "it remains Turkish International School. Those people have to leave because their actions here were not in line with the educational policies of the Ministry of Education. So, other Turkish nationals will run the school.

The Light House Turkish International School System Liberia was established in October 2006 to provide an excellent and quality day and boarding education to children of Liberian and Foreign nationals within and outside Liberia.

The school was accredited by the Ministry of Education. Since then, its quality of teaching has led to the enrollment of several students.