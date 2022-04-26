Ghana: GOIL Donates Beds to 37 Military Hospital

GOIL Company Limited has donated 50 beds to the Pediatric ward of the 37 Military Hospitals in Accra.

The beds, valued at GH¢250, 000 will assist in resolving bed shortages and improve health care provision at the Pediatric ward in the facility.

Presenting the beds, Group CEO and MD, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh affirmed GOIL will continue to support the government to provide assistance to health facilities to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of people are guaranteed.

He assured the company would remain committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility by assisting health care institutions in the country to improve their operations, and health care delivery and implored the hospital administration to take good care of the beds .

He appealed to Ghanaians to always patronise GOIL's fuel products, especially the company's low sulphur content Diesel XP and Super XP RON 95.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, the Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Azumah Bugri, expressed gratitude to GOIL and affirmed that the donation will aid the hospital in providing better services to patients.

Present at the ceremony were Board Member of GOIL, Madam Angela Forson, the Chief Nursing Officer, Colonel Francisca Aba Amakyi, Chief Nursing Officer- Clinical, Colonel Patience Owusu Aidoo, Chief Nursing Officer- Administration, Colonel Rahinatu Alando, Officer in Charge- Pediatrics, Dr Emmanuel Abbey Quaye, Administrative Officer- General, Lt Col Alex Abiti and other hospital officials.

