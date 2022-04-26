Ghana: Faith Soccer Academy Lifting High Flag of Ghana in Portugal

One of Ghana's finest football outfits, Faith Soccer Academy (FSA), has blitzed Portuguese fans with series of tantalising football, beating all that they have surveyed so far.

The team left Ghana for an European tour barely a fortnight ago and has endeared themselves to the world with their kind of deluxe football that has produced three wins, a draw and 11 goals, in four games.

The sparkling FSA side roared off with a 3-1 thrashing of Portuguese youth team Freamunde SC, crushed Condor SC 5-3 in a thrilling free-scoring game, and drew goalless against Valadares SC before flogging AD Overanse 3-1 with prolific net-finder Emmanuel Owusu Andorful grabbing a hat-trick.

Captained by Obed Asare, FSA will next take on Amarante Futbal Clube, who have vowed to stop the Ghanaians this Wednesday.

According to the General Manager and Chief Administrator of FSA, Mr Charway Jacob Oluaka, who doubles as coach of FSA, all the games have been tough, "but my players have contested them with determination, discipline and winning mentality."

"As I told you before we embark on the trip, we're going to sell Ghana's brand of football to the world and that's exactly what my players are doing."

He praised the French Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Anne Sophie Avè and Head of Missions of the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennett, for their support and motivation to the academy "that has galvanised us to this height."

FSA will leave Portugal in a couple of days to France where they take on the youth side of Montpellier in their first game in that country.