Ghana: Faith Soccer Academy Lifting High Flag of Ghana in Portugal

25 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

One of Ghana's finest football outfits, Faith Soccer Academy (FSA), has blitzed Portuguese fans with series of tantalising football, beating all that they have surveyed so far.

The team left Ghana for an European tour barely a fortnight ago and has endeared themselves to the world with their kind of deluxe football that has produced three wins, a draw and 11 goals, in four games.

The sparkling FSA side roared off with a 3-1 thrashing of Portuguese youth team Freamunde SC, crushed Condor SC 5-3 in a thrilling free-scoring game, and drew goalless against Valadares SC before flogging AD Overanse 3-1 with prolific net-finder Emmanuel Owusu Andorful grabbing a hat-trick.

Captained by Obed Asare, FSA will next take on Amarante Futbal Clube, who have vowed to stop the Ghanaians this Wednesday.

According to the General Manager and Chief Administrator of FSA, Mr Charway Jacob Oluaka, who doubles as coach of FSA, all the games have been tough, "but my players have contested them with determination, discipline and winning mentality."

"As I told you before we embark on the trip, we're going to sell Ghana's brand of football to the world and that's exactly what my players are doing."

He praised the French Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Anne Sophie Avè and Head of Missions of the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennett, for their support and motivation to the academy "that has galvanised us to this height."

FSA will leave Portugal in a couple of days to France where they take on the youth side of Montpellier in their first game in that country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X