Ghana: Athletics - Azamati, Amoah Top in World

Ghana's Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah have been ranked first and second in world 100 metres.

Azamati has in the last one month maintained the World lead, while Joe Amoah on Friday blasted home with a 9.94sec in the Morgan State Legacy event that shot him to the second position in the world.

This is historic as never has any African country had its athlete ranked number one and two in any event.

Meanwhile, Deborah Acquah is still the world number in women's long jump with Abigail Kwarteng holding the world number five rank in women's high jump.