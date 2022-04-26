Ghana: Legon Cities Humble Kotoko in Kumasi

Kumasi — League leaders, Kumasi Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat to visiting Legon Cities in the Week 26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clash yesterday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Contrary to expectations that Kotoko would bring smiles back to their teeming fans after losing to RTU in the previous fixture in Tamale, it was rather the opposite as they appeared hypnotised on a cold afternoon.

The defeat makes it two for Kotoko at home - having slumped to King Faisal in the first stanza of the campaign, leaving football connoisseurs with 'alarming' comments suggesting that it is not all rosy for the Reds to claim the league title.

It was, in fact, a sweet victory for the visitors who avenged their 1-2 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors in the opening round.

Both clubs started on a fast note from the blast of the whistle but it was the visitors who had the upper hand in the ninth minute, but Michael Ampadu wasted the glorious chance when his drive flew off the bar.

The visitors imposed themselves into the game with Ampadu, Hans Kwofie and Michael Otou pumping heat on the home team.

On the 17th minute mark, Otou opened the scoreline with a seemingly doubtful spot-kick, awarded them by referee Selorm Yao Bless when Kotoko's Christopher Nettey was cautioned for downing Jonah Attouquaye, in the box.

The goal silenced the expectant home crowd.

Incredibly, Kotoko looked relaxed allowing the visitors to dictate the pace and, it was no surprise when Kwofie made it two for his side in the 27th minute with the rearguards caught ball-watching.

Head coach, Dr Prosper Ogum Narteh, brought on Salifu Mudasiru for Dickson Afoakwa as the Reds accepted the challenge and upped their game.

The substitute Mudasiru, with just three minutes to end the first half, reduced the tally with a powerful header that sent the entire stadium into delirium.

However, Legon Cities applied constant second half pressure breaking down Kotoko's defence and again brought the Asanteman contingent to their kneels when Kwofie spectacularly dived and fetched a brace in the 46th minute.

The stadium, at this juncture was quite, with the visitors dominating the game.

Kotoko made desperate changes in the last quarter but that did not change the trajectory of the game as Legon Cities ran away with a famous victory that could confirm their stay in the premiership.