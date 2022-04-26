Ghana: Hearts Wallop Lions to Move to 4th

Hearts of Oak on Friday jumped into the top-four of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after posing a comfortable a 3-0 win over Accra Lions FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two clinical goals from forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and one by Isaac Agyenim Boateng, made the day for the Phobians who were a delight to watch in the matchday 26 tie.

Afriyie Barnieh needed just 11 minutes to open the floodgate for Hearts and even though they dominated thereafter, the visiting Phobians could not score any more until the break.

However, Hearts returned from the dressing room full of beans to add two more goals to their tally.

It was Isaac Agyenim Boateng who first got on the scoresheet before a late goal from Barnieh sealed a superlative win for the Phobians.