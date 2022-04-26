Ghana: Redevelopment of Effia Nkwanta Hospital to Begin By June

The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) is to be redeveloped into an ultra-modern facility to make it the centre of excellence in health delivery in the Western Region.

The project would include a clinical and support services unit, renovation of catering (laundry and kitchen) building, administration block and renovation of exterior façade of maternity and theatre blocks and ICT infrastructure as well as equipment to allow modern operations of the facility.

The Medical Director of ENRH, Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, announced these during a media interaction on Wednesday in Takoradi and explained that as part of the transformation project, there will also be staff training abroad and in Ghana.

He said some staff and patients occupying some designated facilities including the Accident and Emergency Centre, Antenatal and Post Natal Clinic, laboratories, Orthopedics, CT Scan Centre, Children Ward A and C. would be relocated into temporary structures by May 31, 2022.

This is to pave way for the construction of new facilities by June 2022, this year.

However, the Hospital Tower block, teacher's building, administration, kitchen and laundry would remain intact.

Already, stakeholders on the projects had met on Thursday, to finalise the drawings of the project.

Dr Tambil said the contractor of the project, Amandi Investment Ltd, would substitute containers to temporarily replace some of the collapsed structures, to ensure that the construction does not interrupt services for the public.

According to the Medical Director, plans were far advanced for Amandi to move to site by June 2022, this year.

Dr Tambil assured the journalists "With the new edifice, we can now run effectively and efficiently. Indeed, the future is bright and we are all this together. We want the best and this takes time. In a few years to come, we will tell you better stories."

He said, despite the initial challenges, management since 2019 had introduced dialysis unit, diagnostic centre endoscopy wellness centre, breast cancer centre and psychiatrist specialist, with the main Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 95 per cent completed.