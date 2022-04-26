Authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have secured some logistical capacities of the fifteen counties' Personal Analysts with the provision of laptops and computers to them.

Speaking during the presentation of the laptop computers to the various counties' personal Analysts at the Internal Affairs Ministry in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Administration, Momolu Johnson touched on brief historicity on how the Ministry was able to procure those laptop computers for its staff across the country.

Deputy Minister Johnson disclosed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs along with six other Ministries and Agencies of Government has been working under the Public Sector Modernization Project (PSMP) that is funded by the World Bank, with the objective of seeking motivation and good practices in the workplaces.

He said the project has been enforced since 2014 -2016 and the Ministry has been working with the Civil Service Agency in an effort to meet the objective of the project.

He furthered that under the project, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was given funding in the tone of two hundred and forty thousand united states dollars(250,000.00) by the World Bank for accomplishing six deliverables.

Deputy Minister Johnson also said under the project if a ministry achieves one milestone the Ministry is given forty thousand United State dollars for achieving such a milestone.

He said the Ministry of Internal Affairs was able to achieve six milestones that enabled it to accomplish two hundred and forty thousand United States dollars from the project.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Johnson said for the Ministry of Internal Affairs to use the funding, the Ministry had to develop a plan on how the funding was going to be used, stressing that one of the components that was inclusive had to do with the provision of laptops for the counties personal Analysts.

He said the objective for such a decision was due to the lack of basic equipment for the personal service, a key component of the Ministry's human resource development.

Deputy Minister Johnson said the lack of such equipment has been affecting the effectiveness of their employees' work outputs.

Presenting the Laptops computers to the 15 Counties' personal Analysts, Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf described the achievement by the Ministry in PSMP project as remarkable and needs to be celebrated.

Minister Sirleaf said part of the forty thousand (40,000.00) United State dollars the Ministry was to renovate the Administration complex including the conference room, the procurement of seats and tables including the laptops among others.

He said the objective of such was intended to full capacity the Administration and the human resource persons to have those documents in good conductions.

Minister Sirleaf further urged the various counties' Personal Analysts to take proper care of those laptops.

He said those laptops are property of the Ministry and not the personal property of those Personal Forecasters

Also speaking was Gee Zean, President of the counties Personal Analysts Association for the 15 Counties who appreciated the Minister and his Deputies for such empowerment.

He also appealed to Minister Sirleaf to help ensure that they get an increment in their salaries as counties Personal Analysts