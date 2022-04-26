Liberia: More Women Set for Empowerment

A non-governmental organization, Just A Girl Initiative has extended its empowerment skills training program for women and girls including boys in Paynesville.

The Empowerment Program expansion according to the Founder of the Just A Girl Initiative, Mrs. Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh is part of its decentralization exercise to Paynesville.

She further disclosed that the Paynesville training Project is in collaboration with Progress Kids Foundation.

JAGI is fully based in Duazhon, Lower Margibi County, and has trained hundreds of young women and girls including young men and boys in its vocational programs that include Tailoring, Soap making, computer among others.

Madam Seagbeh also disclosed that the launched and fundraiser events were intended to replenish those materials that the organization's training Department will take to the new training area for Paynesville's residents.

She furthered that public that JAGI will take the program to Nimba County as a means of providing young women and girls including young men and boys the opportunity to obtain skills that will impact their lives.

She added that the organization is not being sponsored by international donors or organizations, but local friends who sometimes support their program.

Additionally, she said it is because of the transparent and proper usage of the little funding she gets from those of her friends including her personal incomes, that have the organization running to make such an impact on the lives of Liberians.

During the event some of those young women who graduated from the training including those who attended the training and gave their testimonies about how the program has transformed their lives.

Beatrice Konyen said through the program, she is now a computer literate woman.

According to her, she was not empowered many years back but due to the program, she has added to herself a skill that she is now earning money on her own.

Konyen further said that presently, she is a qualified computer operator that can work in most of the programs on the computer.

Although Martha Yarsiah is still in training, but was quick to say it is through the organization's training program that she is making money from the soap making.

Serving as a guest speaker and chief launcher, Unity Party Secretary-General, Mohammed Ali expressed gratitude to the founder of Just A Girl Initiative, Mrs. Seagbeh and the staff for ensuring gender balance in their programs.

He urged those young women and girls including young boys and men to be determined and focused on whatever skills each of them has engaged.

"If you are determined, you can achieve what you want in life", he said.

Mr. Ali encouraged those who have developed an interest in the empowerment program to take it very seriously as a means of empowering themselves.

He said it is important for Liberians to purchase their locally made products from those who have acquired skills and are making use of such skills.

"If we do not purchase their products, those people will get discouraged, so it is good for us to buy their soap and other products ", he indicated.

Also speaking, one of the special guests, Mrs. Rita Ireland encouraged women to be productive through empowerment.

She said women should add values to themselves, and make their families happy.