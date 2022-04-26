Rwanda: Association of Genocide Survivors Students Discusses Fate of Occupants of ODC Complex

One Dollar Campaign (ODC) complex is one of the places that are expected to shelter migrants and asylum seekers from the United Kingdom.

Established in 2014, the place was home to Genocide survivors, mostly students who were previously living in orphanages, foster families and on streets.

It has since accommodated a total of 192 students, of which 170 have graduated but 22 still live there.

ODC shelter is managed by the Association of Genocide Survivors Students (AERG), and according to them, this home has capacity to accommodate 200 people.

However today, only 22 students live there, and among them, 18 are expected to graduate this year.

It is unclear when the country is expecting the first group of migrants to arrive, but the fate of those still living at the shelter has caused uncertainties.

In an interview with The New Times, Emmanuel Muneza the former coordinator of AERG revealed that plans to move out, of the house to serve commercial purposes were underway.

After 2020, AERG and other concerned institutions agreed to halt the intake of more beneficiaries, and focus on supporting those who were already living at the shelter.

"We discussed with them the possible options before this deal kicked in. The options were to relocate them to a small home where they fit, or, those who are willing to live on their own could also go for it, among other options," he said.

Muneza further explained that AERG will keep on supporting these students, adding that they will also benefit from the income which will be generated from the ODC.

Speaking to The New Times, a beneficiary who requested to remain anonymous said that this house has been his home for a long time, but this was the right time to move out as he expects to graduate this year.

"This was not a surprise to us, we have had different discussions about various possible options to move out before the asylum seekers deal," he said. Adding that, "Initially we had two options and we were given time to choose, which we did and this was our will, no one forced us like some people are saying."

In addition, he disclosed that AERG will keep on supporting them with whichever choice they make, revealing that they have all agreed on starting their lives by moving out of the shelters.

"We are mature and ready, most of us are about to graduate so it is time to explore life. We appreciate that we have been given a chance to study, as well as given a place to call home for this period, among other benefits," he added.

While sharing his take on the decision for Rwanda to accommodate asylum seekers in the OCD shelter, he termed the step as a 'good development' believing for it to offer immense benefit for the entire AERG family.