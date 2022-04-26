South Africa: President to Officiate National Celebration of Freedom Day

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the national celebration of Freedom Day on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, as South Africa marks 28 years of freedom and democracy.

The venue for the national event is the Kees Taljaard Stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where the programme will start at 11h00.

Freedom Day will be observed under the theme "Consolidate our Democratic Gains", to mark South Africa's transition from apartheid to democracy.

Part of the backdrop to Freedom Day 2022 is the 25th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution, the country's ending of the COVID-19 national state of disaster, the response currently to a natural disaster in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

This national day honours the masses of South Africans who suffered under and resisted apartheid, and faced repression by security forces, death, injury, forced removals, discrimination and other injustices which the global community classified as a crime against humanity.

Today, South Africa seeks to realise the constitutional vision of a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law. The Bill of Rights reaffirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.

Freedom Day allows South Africans from all walks of life and backgrounds to renew their commitment to the ongoing transformation of our society and to celebrate the country's sovereignty and identity as part of healing the divisions of the past.

The programme for the day will feature cultural performances, a South African Air Force flypast and other ceremonial and celebratory elements.

The President will address the nation from the Kees Taljaard Stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Start of programme: 11h00

The Freedom Day celebrations programme will be broadcast on all major news channels and on all Presidency and government digital platforms. Only accredited media will have access to the stadium.