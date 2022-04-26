Gambia: PURA Regulates the Operation of Tanker Trucks

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has warned that any tanker truck that fails to collect their QR Codes, will not be allowed access to the respective depots.

PURA indicated in a press release that it has recently developed an online database for all tanker trucks in the country called the PURA Information System for Tanker Trucks (PISTT).

The PISTT aims to fast track the application of licences of tanker truck drivers and monitor the licence applications, inspections and vehicle information of tanker trucks among others.

The idea of testing a truck is to ensure that tanker trucks are fit to transport petroleum products for the safety of the transport owner and for everybody.

This takes cognizance of the adverse consequences that are attached to a situation wherein an unfit truck transports petrol especially in the event wherein an accident occurs.

The new system is electronic and automated; it is very fast from the time of application by transporters until they are issued with the certificate to operate, making the system transparent.

"The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has recently developed an online database for all tanker trucks in The Gambia called the PURA Information System for Tanker Trucks (PISTT)," PURA said.

It added that this system allows for a national database of vehicles and keeps track of all vehicle licensing and inspection regimes. Each vehicle would now be issued with a QR Code identifier as part of the new inspection regime.

"Correspondingly, PURA hereby reminds all tanker truck operators, the public, all companies, and individuals who are in the business of petroleum bulk transport by road from the storage depots to petroleum service stations, that commencing on the 1 of May 2021, all Tanker Trucks are required to attach their QR Codes to their vehicles in order to access the depots at Mandinary," PURA informed stakeholders..

In this regard, PURA cautioned all tanker truck operators whose trucks have not been registered in the new system and issued QR Codes to do so during working hours at PURA.

"Please note that any transporter who fails to collect their QR Codes by the 1st of May 2022 will not be allowed access to the respective depots," PURA warns.